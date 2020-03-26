Teddy bear hunts going on in Kosciusko

Teddy bears are popping up all around Kosciusko.

The Kosy Bear Hunt is a way to keep children entertained while still following social distancing guidelines.

Residents are encouraged to place a teddy bear in a window of their home that can be seen from the street.

Parents then drive around town with their children to see how many bears they can find.

Everyone is encouraged to take pictures of the bears, upload them online, and tag with #KosyBearHunt.

It’s important to remember to follow ALL social distancing guidelines when participating in any activity that requires you to leave your home.