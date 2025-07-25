Big Deals!
Teen Killed in Carroll County Crash

On Thursday, July 24, 2025, at approximately 3:03 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol
responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Highway 82 in Carroll County.
A 2005 Peterbilt Truck driven by 29-year-old Charles Cox of Cardwell, Missouri, traveled
east on Highway 82 when it collided with a 2016 Hyundai Elantra driven by 18-year-old
Martarvis Banks of Coila, Mississippi, traveling south on Highway 17. Makaylah Banks,
16, of Coila, Mississippi, a passenger in the Elantra, received fatal injuries from the crash
and was pronounced dead on the scene.
This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol

