On Thursday, July 24, 2025, at approximately 3:03 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol
responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Highway 82 in Carroll County.
A 2005 Peterbilt Truck driven by 29-year-old Charles Cox of Cardwell, Missouri, traveled
east on Highway 82 when it collided with a 2016 Hyundai Elantra driven by 18-year-old
Martarvis Banks of Coila, Mississippi, traveling south on Highway 17. Makaylah Banks,
16, of Coila, Mississippi, a passenger in the Elantra, received fatal injuries from the crash
and was pronounced dead on the scene.
This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol
Teen Killed in Carroll County Crash
