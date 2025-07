Kosciusko Police are searching for 17-year-old Ricky Luckett, wanted for an armed robbery that happened on June 15.

Luckett is currently out on bond for two previous armed robbery charges.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131 or Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477. You can also submit your anonymous tip online by clicking here.