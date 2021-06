A teenager is in the hospital following a shooting in Kosciusko Friday night.

Chief of Police Herbert Dew said the shooting happened around 9:53 pm at 309 Victoria Lane.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered a 13-year-old black male had been shot in the upper right leg.

The victim was treated and transported to a Jackson hospital.

The case is still under investigation.

No motive or suspects have been developed at this time.