Telford Lindsay joins Citizens National Bank in Kosciusko

Telford Lindsay has joined Citizens National Bank in Kosciusko as a Relationship Banker and Market President. With 17 years of banking experience, Telford has managed sizeable loan portfolios for each of the banks he has served. In addition, Telford has always placed a strong emphasis on cross-selling accounts and services to the clients that he serves.

For the first ten years of his banking career, he was employed with BankFirst Financial Services in Madison, Miss. as a Vice President, and from 2011 to 2014, he was employed as a Senior Vice President with Community Bank in Madison. For the past five years, he has been employed with BancCorp South as a First Vice President, where he managed the Bank’s Equipment and Finance division in Mississippi and Louisiana.

Having grown up in Kosciusko, Telford is a 1986 graduate of Kosciusko High School. He received his Bachelor’s of Business Administration degree from the University of Mississippi in 1991, and graduated from the University of Mississippi’s School of Banking in 2007.

Jeffrey Smith, CNB’s North MS Regional President recently commented, “We are really excited that Telford has joined the CNB family. He has deep roots in our Kosciusko and Attala County market, which are sure to pay huge dividends for our Bank.”

Telford and his family will soon be relocating soon to Kosciusko. His wife, Shelley, is currently a third grade teacher in the Madison County School System, and his daughter Anna Grace is a senior at Canton Academy.

Founded in 1888, Citizens National Bank is currently celebrating 132 years of service as an independent, Mississippi-owned community bank with locations in the following Mississippi communities: Meridian, Olive Branch, Southaven, Ridgeland, Madison, Flowood, Hattiesburg, Laurel, Waynesboro, Columbus, Macon, Kosciusko, Carthage, Philadelphia, and Quitman.

The Bank has assets in excess of $1.4 billion and manages over $1.2 billion in its Wealth Management Division, which is committed to assisting clients with the accumulation, preservation, and transfer of wealth. Learn more about Citizens National Bank by visiting www.yourcnb.com.