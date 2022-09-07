Testing of First Crops Crucial in Making Medical Cannabis Available in MS

The first marijuana plants grown for Mississippi’s medical cannabis program could be harvested in less than two months. Angie Calhoun, founder and CEO of the Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance, says many of the licensed cultivators should have their crops ready by the end of October. But she says testing the products to make sure they’re safe is a crucial step in determining when the medical marijuana will go on sale. Calhoun says a couple of facilities are making final preparations to do the necessary tests. And the MCPA anticipates that medical marijuana will be available to qualifying patients between early November and the first of the year.

On Friday’s newscast, we’ll hear from Calhoun about possible changes that could be made in the state’s medical marijuana law next year.