Thank you Central Electric Power Association

Date: February 25, 2021

Update: 7:00 P.M.

Central Electric Restoration Complete

Winter Storms Uri and Viola hit central Mississippi the week of February 15, 2021. Central Electric

Power Association experienced sustained power outages throughout its seven county service area.

Just as crews were making significant progress in restoration efforts from Winter Storm Uri, Viola

caused additional damage. The heavy precipitation put additional strain on the already icy trees

causing limbs to break and trees to fall.

Significant icing occurred east of Forest, MS to Philadelphia, MS. These storms caused extensive

damage to 57% of Central’s electric system. Damage was widespread with over 110 broken poles,

numerous transformers, miles of wire, and trees down.

Assistance arrived from Mississippi, Alabama, and Arkansas to aid in power restoration. Central

Electric would like to thank the following for their assistance in rebuilding our power system:

*North East Electric Power Association *HJM Forest Resource Management Services, LLC

*Petit Jean Electric Cooperative *First Electric Cooperative

*Arkansas Valley Electric *Southwest Arkansas Electric

*Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association *Black Warrior Electric Membership Corporation

*Central Alabama Electric Cooperative *Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas

*Delta Electric Power Association *Tennessee Valley Authority

*Philadelphia Utilities

As of 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 25, 2021, all power has been restored to all members that can

receive power.

Manager Long praises the CEPA employees along with over 100 additional workers in the field as they

safely restored power to our members.

We understand the hardship of being without power for an extended length of time and want to thank

our membership for their tremendous support and patience.

If you are still without power or are ready to have your service connected, please contact your local

Central Electric Power Association office.

Carthage – 601-267-5671

Philadelphia – 601-656-2601

Sebastopol – 601-625-7422

Rankin – 601-829-1201

Central Electric Power Association serves over 36,000 accounts in a seven-county area in central

Mississippi, including Attala, Kemper, Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Rankin and Scott counties.