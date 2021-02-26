Thank you Central Electric Power Association

Date: February 25, 2021
Update: 7:00 P.M.
Central Electric Restoration Complete
Winter Storms Uri and Viola hit central Mississippi the week of February 15, 2021. Central Electric
Power Association experienced sustained power outages throughout its seven county service area.
Just as crews were making significant progress in restoration efforts from Winter Storm Uri, Viola
caused additional damage. The heavy precipitation put additional strain on the already icy trees
causing limbs to break and trees to fall.
Significant icing occurred east of Forest, MS to Philadelphia, MS. These storms caused extensive
damage to 57% of Central’s electric system. Damage was widespread with over 110 broken poles,
numerous transformers, miles of wire, and trees down.
Assistance arrived from Mississippi, Alabama, and Arkansas to aid in power restoration. Central
Electric would like to thank the following for their assistance in rebuilding our power system:
*North East Electric Power Association *HJM Forest Resource Management Services, LLC
*Petit Jean Electric Cooperative *First Electric Cooperative
*Arkansas Valley Electric *Southwest Arkansas Electric
*Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association *Black Warrior Electric Membership Corporation
*Central Alabama Electric Cooperative *Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas
*Delta Electric Power Association *Tennessee Valley Authority
*Philadelphia Utilities
As of 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 25, 2021, all power has been restored to all members that can
receive power.
Manager Long praises the CEPA employees along with over 100 additional workers in the field as they
safely restored power to our members.
We understand the hardship of being without power for an extended length of time and want to thank
our membership for their tremendous support and patience.
If you are still without power or are ready to have your service connected, please contact your local
Central Electric Power Association office.
Carthage – 601-267-5671
Philadelphia – 601-656-2601
Sebastopol – 601-625-7422
Rankin – 601-829-1201
Central Electric Power Association serves over 36,000 accounts in a seven-county area in central
Mississippi, including Attala, Kemper, Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Rankin and Scott counties.
Thank you Central Electric Power Association
Date: February 25, 2021