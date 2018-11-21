Thanksgiving travel enforcement enhanced

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is getting ready for the 2018 Thanksgiving holiday enforcement period. It starts Wednesday at midnight and will go all the way through Sunday.

Whether you’re traveling by plane or by automobile there is an increase in traffic. The Thanksgiving holiday experiences more traffic congestion than any other holiday. State troopers will be looking for speeding drivers, checking for seat belt usage and reckless driving.

“We’ll be out running normal routine patrol. But we will also have some of our officers that would normally be off, those guys will be coming back out working on their days off to try and keep the highway safe. So just expect us out. There will be more people than there normally would, ” said Sergeant Andy West with Mississippi Highway Patrol.

MHP has been fatality-free on state and federal highways for the last three Thanksgiving holiday periods.