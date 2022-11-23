Thanksgiving Travel? Expect Troopers and Cheaper Gas

If you’re hitting the road for Thanksgiving, expect to see more state troopers and gas prices that are lower than what we’re paying locally. The Highway Patrol say troopers will be out in force through Sunday night, setting up safety checkpoints to look for drunk drivers and to make sure people are buckled up and using child safety restraints. During the Thanksgiving holidays last year, MHP worked almost 200 wrecks on state highways with five people killed.

If your travels take you to the Jackson area or to Batesville, Tupelo, Meridian, Laurel or Gulfport, you’ll find some of the lowest gas prices in Mississippi– less than $3 a gallon at many stations. AAA says the average price statewide has dropped to $3.09. You’ll pay a little more for gas in Louisiana and Arkansas– and about a dime more in Tennessee and Alabama. The only states with a lower average price than Mississippi are Texas and Georgia.