The 71st Annual Choctaw Indian Fair is Almost Here

The 71st Annual Choctaw Indian Fair officially starts July 14th with some preliminary events already underway.

WHEN: Wednesday, July 14th – Saturday, July 17, 2021

Tuesday, July 13 – “Family Night” – discounted rides and Gospel Night at the stage

MAIN STAGE: Wednesday: Opening Ceremonies at 6PM; Choctaw Indian Princess Pageant at 7PM Thursday: Choctaw Social Dancing from 5-7PM; Jimmie Allen at 8:30PM Friday: Choctaw Social Dancing from 5-7PM; Zach Williams at 8:30PM Saturday: Choctaw Social Dancing at 5PM; Closing Ceremonies at 6PM; Choctaw Social Dancing at 7PM; Brett Young at 8:30PM

FOOD: Choctaw Traditional Vendors and other food vendors throughout fairgrounds including at Áyipa Village.

EXTRAS: Scales, Tails & Teeth Gator Road Show: (shows will feature individuals from Animal Planet’s hit show “Gator Boys”) • Thursday shows at 2:30PM and 4:30PM;

Friday-Saturday shows at 1:30PM, 3:30PM and 5:30PM

Birds and Exotics of the Word Show:

Thursday shows at 3:30PM and 5:30PM;

Friday-Saturday shows at 2:30PM, 4:30PM and 6:30PM

Bugs Blue Live Bug Show

Wednesday shows at 3:30PM and 5:30PM

Thursday-Saturday shows at 1:30PM, 3:30PM and 5:30PM

Bug Walk-Thru Exhibit open daily from 12PM-5:00PM

Shawi’s Discovery Zone: Wednesday – Saturday; Open until 5 p.m.

Free family fun zone including a rock wall, gyroscope, bounce houses, a park and Chahta Immi Na Michi (hands on Choctaw cultural activities)

Yamma Áchi ÁwashÓha – Language learning bingo game

OTHER ENTERTAINMENT: David Talley Balloon Artist: Roaming fairgrounds all-day with stops at Shawi’s Discovery Zone Rock-It the Robot: Roaming fairgrounds all-day

CARNIVAL INFO:

Monday, July 12: 5PM – 12AM; Pay One Price armband $20

Tuesday, July 13: 5PM – 12AM; Pay One Price armband $15 (Family Night) Wednesday, July 14: 3PM – 1AM; Pay One Price armband $20

Thursday, July 15: 3PM – 1AM; Pay One Price armband $20

Friday, July 16: 3PM – 1AM; Pay One Price armband $20

Saturday, July 17: 12PM – 2AM; Pay One Price armband $20

LOCATION: Choctaw Indian Reservation, Pearl River Community – Choctaw, Mississippi