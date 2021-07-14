The 71st Annual Choctaw Indian Fair Opens Today

Today marks the official opening of the 71st Annual Choctaw Indian Fair. Included are the opening ceremonies this evening, the Choctaw Indian Princess Pageant and World Series Stickball. There will be Choctaw traditional vendors and food vendors throughout. Gates open at 11am. For a list of festivities and activities map see below.

For complete information go to Choctaw Indian Fair

WHEN: Wednesday, July 14th – Saturday, July 17, 2021

MAIN STAGE: Wednesday: Opening Ceremonies at 6PM; Choctaw Indian Princess Pageant at 7PM Thursday: Choctaw Social Dancing from 5-7PM; Jimmie Allen at 8:30PM Friday: Choctaw Social Dancing from 5-7PM; Zach Williams at 8:30PM Saturday: Choctaw Social Dancing at 5PM; Closing Ceremonies at 6PM; Choctaw Social Dancing at 7PM; Brett Young at 8:30PM

FOOD: Choctaw traditional vendors and other food vendors throughout fairgrounds including at Áyipa Village.

EXTRAS: Scales, Tails & Teeth Gator Road Show: (shows will feature individuals from Animal Planet’s hit show “Gator Boys”) • Thursday shows at 2:30PM and 4:30PM;

Friday-Saturday shows at 1:30PM, 3:30PM and 5:30PM

Birds and Exotics of the Word Show:

Thursday shows at 3:30PM and 5:30PM;

Friday-Saturday shows at 2:30PM, 4:30PM and 6:30PM

Bugs Blue Live Bug Show

Wednesday shows at 3:30PM and 5:30PM

Thursday-Saturday shows at 1:30PM, 3:30PM and 5:30PM

Bug Walk-Thru Exhibit open daily from 12PM-5:00PM

Shawi’s Discovery Zone: Wednesday – Saturday; Open until 5 p.m.

Free family fun zone including a rock wall, gyroscope, bounce houses, a park and Chahta Immi Na Michi (hands on Choctaw cultural activities)

Yamma Áchi ÁwashÓha – Language learning bingo game

OTHER ENTERTAINMENT: David Talley Balloon Artist: Roaming fairgrounds all-day with stops at Shawi’s Discovery Zone Rock-It the Robot: Roaming fairgrounds all-day

CARNIVAL INFO:

Wednesday, July 14: 3PM – 1AM; Pay One Price armband $20

Thursday, July 15: 3PM – 1AM; Pay One Price armband $20

Friday, July 16: 3PM – 1AM; Pay One Price armband $20

Saturday, July 17: 12PM – 2AM; Pay One Price armband $20

LOCATION: Choctaw Indian Reservation, Pearl River Community – Choctaw, Mississippi