The Attala County Community Choir will host a Christmas singing event called “A Time for Giving” on Saturday, December 17th at 4pm at the Kosciusko Junior High Auditorium.

Admission to the event is free; a love offering will be accepted.

There will be solos, praise dancing, instrumental solos, Crestview Church Family & Singers, The Fabulous Wilson Singers, and The Attala County Community Choir.