The Attala County Fire Department is hiring

The Attala County Fire Department is taking applications for the position of entry-level firefighter.

Entry-level firefighters provide fire and rescue services to Attala County. This includes fire suppression, rescue, and fire prevention.

Applicants should be in sound physical condition and capable of working in high heat to freezing temperatures, heights, small/confined spaces, and other hazardous environments.

Minimal Requirements:

Be at least 18 years old at the time of the application.

Possess a valid Mississippi Drivers License.

Must pass extensive, confidential background investigation (No felonies)

Possess a high school diploma or equivalent

Must be a resident of Attala County or a neighboring county.

Must pass all written, physical, and skills testing required by the Attala County Fire Department

Consent to, and pass, a drug screening test at the time of hiring and randomly while employed.

Applications can be picked up at the Attala County Fire Department Station #1 at 216 West Jefferson St. Kosciusko, MS.