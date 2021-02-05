The Breckfast Show Valentine’s Day surprise

The Breckfast Show and Breezy 101 want to help you surprise your special someone for Valentine’s Day.

Listen to The Breckfast show next week for your chance to call in and nominate your Valentine.

We’ll take 5 nominations and then on Friday, Feb. 12, Breck Riley will personally deliver gifts all over Kosciusko to the winners.

The prizes will be from Holt & Company, the Attala County Co-Op, God’s Corner Gardener, Sullivan’s Drugs & Gifts, and The Inside Story.

Let us surprise your special someone this Valentine’s Day with The Breckfast Show and Breezy 101.