The British are Coming to French Camp! British and American Reenactors Meet May 9

Last May’s War of 1812 monument dedication was too much for the British to take, so on May 9th the Gulf Coast Artillery, representing the early 19th Century British Artillery, will invade French Camp. They will be met in the historic town by Andrew Jackson and his American Militia. Also present will be Chief Pushmataha, representing the Choctaw nation.

Completing the historic military theme will be the famous Wolf River Pipes and Drum band who will perform and march.

In addition to the Reenactors, the Dixie National Wagon Train, a Mass Choir made up of area churches and students from French Camp Academy, booths, food, displays and a fun run will all be part of the excitement.

Admission and parking are free, but you are encouraged to arrive early. The Fun Run begins at 7:30, Vendors and other events open at 8:00.

Television personality Walt Grayson will MC the day’s events.

For more information, go to:

-Facebook page – French Camp Frontier Day

-email [email protected]

-Bo Kirby – 601-278-5414