The Christmas Spirit of Downtown Kosciusko

Dive into the Christmas spirit in downtown Kosciusko all throughout the month of December.

Inside the Kosciusko Attala Partnership, at Merry Marketplace, you will find 17 unique vendors that have something for everyone. Even gazing in the windows you can catch a glimpse of the Christmas Village courtesy of Lailon Dorsey. Carriage rides quickly became a big hit on the square and will continue this upcoming Wednesday.

“Our goal is to really get the community involved as much as possible”, said Darren Milner, from the KAP.

The hours for Merry Marketplace are 8:00 am – 5:00 pm Monday – Friday and 10:00 am – 3:00 pm Saturday. It will remain open through Dec. 18.

For more information, call 662-289-2981.