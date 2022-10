It’s the most wonderful time of the year.

The Boswell Media Christmas Station is coming back.

The station will be available on 98.3, all Boswell Media mobile apps, and on both Breezynews.com and Kicks96news.com beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1.

The Boswell Media Christmas Station will feature classic Christmas hits, as well as Christmas favorites from new artists.

Get in the spirit with the Boswell Media Christmas Station.