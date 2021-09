The City of Kosciusko has set the official day for Trick-r-Treating.

Mayor Tim Kyle announced during “Minute with the Mayor” that the official day will be Saturday, Oct. 30. It was moved to Saturday due to the 31st falling on a Sunday this year.

Additionally, the annual Safety Parade around the square will be held on Thursday, Oct. 28.

For more information on the Safety Parade and other fall/Halloween events in Kosciusko, call the KAP office at 662-289-2981.