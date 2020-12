On Tuesday, December 15th , the Pre-K and Kindergarten students at Greenlee Elementary welcomed very special guests, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus! They each read Christmas stories to the students and gave each one a treat. One student loved it and asked “Can Santa come back to read to us every day?” The teachers and students took precautions to make sure everyone, including Santa, could enjoy the visit in spite of Covid, and the school was honored to welcome these special guests.