The Covid-19 Scam Alert

Did you receive a text with a request to answer a survey about your vaccine? If so, watch out, it could be a scam…

The scammers say you will receive money or a free product for completing a quick survey. Then they request your credit card information for shipping the free gift. Don’t give out your information – report them to the Better Business Bureau or local Law Enforcement. Read more about coronavirus scams on the Federal Trade Commission’s website and on BBB.org/coronavirus