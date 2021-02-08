The Dixie National Rodeo Starts Thursday, Tickets Available

The Dixie National Rodeo starts this Thursday, February 11, and runs through Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at the Mississippi Coliseum. The seven-day event produced by Harper Morgan Rodeo Company features bull riding, barrel racing, team roping, steer wrestling, bareback bronc riding, saddle bronc riding and tie down roping. Musical artists performing following the rodeo competitions include The Oak Ridge Boys Elvira 40, Parker McCollum, Moe Bandy, John Conlee, Sawyer Brown, Justin Moore and Riley Green. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com.For more information on the Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo, visit www.dixienational.org, download the mobile app, “like” the Dixie National Livestock Show & Rodeo on Facebook or call 601-961-4000.