Mississippi license offices to reopen with virus precautions

Mississippi driver’s license offices will reopen after being closed for about two months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Tate Reeves announced the plan Wednesday. The offices will reopen on Monday.

“We’re taking steps to make it far less necessary for most people to visit the DMV. If you need to simply renew or duplicate your ID, don’t do it at the station. In fact, that won’t even be an option. Do it online. It will be good for 8 years.”

The Department of Public Safety is setting guidelines to try to minimize wait times with a pent-up demand for new licenses and license renewals.

Road tests are being waived temporarily for non-commercial licenses. Social distancing will be required at the license offices.