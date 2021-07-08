The First Annual Blake Burgess Memorial Concert Is Tonight in Carthage

The First Annual Blake Burgess Memorial Concert is tonight at the Old Elementary School in Carthage.

Pastor Joe Burgess said his son Blake loved music – Christian music to be exact. “And I just feel like it is a great idea to honor him and memorialize him with a concert every year. This year it will be Tim Miner. He’s an award winning songwriter, singer and producer in Nashville, Tennessee and we are excited to have him come to Carthage. We hope that this concert will be more than just entertainment. We hope that someone will be blessed and be helped by something they hear from Tim Miner, or the song I wrote about Blake. And it’s our hope and our prayer that maybe someone going through a difficult situation similar to ours, will hear this song and it will be a blessing to them.” The song is called Yesterday 2 and features Jace Hair, Juliana Hair and Brooklyn Burgess, as well as Tim Miner. The lyrics to the song were written by Joe Burgess and music was written by Tim Miner. The concert will also feature T.J. and Colton Miner. The event honors the life and legacy of Carthage native Blake Burgess, who was killed in a car accident last year.

The event starts at 7:30pm. Admission is free and open to the public. A love offering will be taken.

Location -Old Elementary School in Carthage – address is 504 North Van Buren Street.