The Guitar Academy moves to downtown Kosciusko

The Guitar Academy has moved to downtown Kosciusko.

After one year of teaching at home and over the internet, the business is now in the former SBS Homecenter building on the south side of the square.

Owned and operated by Drew Townsend, The Guitar Academy teaches students beginner to advanced guitar playing. Classes are held in-person or online.

Townsend says now that he has more space, he hopes to host live music events at the venue.

For more information on The Guitar Academy, visit www.theguitaracademyms.com.