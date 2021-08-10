The heat danger is on again in our region. Stressed heat conditions are possible today through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service In Jackson. High temperatures will be in the mid 90’s but the heat index is once again the problem. Indices could reach 105 over the next couple of days including today. Watch out for fatigue and heat exhaustion if you stay outside for prolonged periods. Stay hydrated as always. We could see some tropical activity moving in to next week. We will keep you updated as the week progresses.