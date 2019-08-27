The Jeff Koonz Show – Week 1

Your browser does not support the audio element. Download the audio here.

On the first edition of The Jeff Koonz Show on Breezy 101, “Voice of the Bulldogs” Josh West sat down with Holmes Community College head football coach Jeff Koonz to recap the offseason and preview the Bulldogs’ first game against Copiah-Lincoln.

Other special guests on the show were Defensive Coordinator Don Yanowsky, Co-Offensive Coordinator Raymond Gross, QB Tytus Heard, DL Tavian Johnson, RB Terry Bryant, and LB James Johnson.

The Jeff Koonz Show is a one hour talk show featuring Holmes Community College head football coach Jeff Koonz. The show airs live from Longhorn’s Steakhouse in Newport from 7:00 – 8:00 pm every Tuesday during the Holmes CC football season. Doors open at 6:00 pm and carryout/call-in orders are available.