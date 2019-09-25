The Jeff Koonz Show – Week 5

Your browser does not support the audio element. Download the audio here.

This week on The Jeff Koonz Show: “Voice of the Bulldogs” Josh West sat down with Holmes Community College head football coach Jeff Koonz to recap the game against Northeast and preview the Bulldogs’ upcoming game against No. 3 ranked Northwest.

Other special guests on the show were defensive backs coach Le’Marcus Gibson, running back Danny Woodard, and Holmes CC Ambassador Maci Harris.

The Jeff Koonz Show is a one hour talk show featuring Holmes Community College head football coach Jeff Koonz. The show airs live from Longhorn’s Steakhouse in Newport from 7:00 – 8:00 pm every Tuesday during the Holmes CC football season. Doors open at 6:00 pm and carryout/call-in orders are available.