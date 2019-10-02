The Jeff Koonz Show – Week 6

Your browser does not support the audio element. Download the audio here.

This week on The Jeff Koonz Show: “Voice of the Bulldogs” Josh West sat down with Holmes Community College head football coach Jeff Koonz to recap the upset win over No. 3 Northwest and preview the Bulldogs’ upcoming game against Itawamba.

Other special guests on the show were offensive coordinator Raymond Gross, wide-receiver Caleb Ducking, Holmes CC head basketball coach Jason Flanagan, Holmes CC point guard Michael Harris, and Goodman Campus Academic Coordinator Wendy Grace.

The Jeff Koonz Show is a one hour talk show featuring Holmes Community College head football coach Jeff Koonz. The show airs live from Longhorn’s Steakhouse in Newport from 7:00 – 8:00 pm every Tuesday during the Holmes CC football season. Doors open at 6:00 pm and carryout/call-in orders are available.