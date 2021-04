The Kosciusko Cardinals present Football Positional Camp hosted by former coach Jay Walden. The guest speaker will be PWE Foster G.Y.M.

The camp will be hosted at Landrum Practice Field on Saturday, May 1st from 8am to 12pm.

Kids aged 5-14 will receive free admission along with hot dogs and water provided for the day.

Awards and certificates will be presented as well.

Don’t forget to bring your cleats!