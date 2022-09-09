The Long Road Home (After Tonight’s Game)

HomeLocalThe Long Road Home (After Tonight’s Game)

by

Kosciusko High School football fans who are going to the game in Lewisburg tonight will have to take a detour on the way home.   MDOT says I-55 southbound will be closed in Panola County beginning at 7 pm for bridge repairs.  Traffic will be re-routed off the interstate at Batesville onto US 278, then south on State Route 315 to Water Valley, continuing south on State Route 7 to Coffeeville and then back on 55 north of Grenada.   Because of the impact on post-game traffic, kickoff has been moved up to 7 pm.

 

