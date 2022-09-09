The Long Road Home (After Tonight’s Game)

Kosciusko High School football fans who are going to the game in Lewisburg tonight will have to take a detour on the way home. MDOT says I-55 southbound will be closed in Panola County beginning at 7 pm for bridge repairs. Traffic will be re-routed off the interstate at Batesville onto US 278, then south on State Route 315 to Water Valley, continuing south on State Route 7 to Coffeeville and then back on 55 north of Grenada. Because of the impact on post-game traffic, kickoff has been moved up to 7 pm.