The MAX Receives MAC Cares Emergency Grant From Mississippi Arts Commission

The MAX of Meridian has been awarded a $3,000 South Arts Organizational Impact Grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission. This grant is a portion of CARES Act COVID-19 recovery funding MAC received through South Arts, a regional partner, and the National Endowment for the Arts. The grant awarded to The MAX will be used to help in maintaining the facility during the museum’s shutdown which occurred mid-March through mid-May.

Using funds from the CARES Act, the National Endowment for the Arts awarded almost $30 million to the nation’s 50 states, the District of Columbia and several territories including Puerto Rico. A portion of this CARES funding was allocated for South Arts to re-grant throughout the service area. As a regional partner, MAC received $60,000 of this funding. MAC established the South Arts Organization Impact Grant program in response to distribute these funds and provide economic relief as quickly as possible while focusing assistance on independent arts organizations with staff.