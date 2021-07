The 2021 Neshoba County Fair is here. Family day starts today with carnival rides beginning at 5pm. The Fair officially opens tomorrow and runs through July 30th. Harper and Morgan Rodeo and live entertainment start tomorrow. The 42nd Annual “Heart O’ Dixie Marathon is on Saturday. Horse Racing starts Sunday. For additional information see www.neshobacountyfair.org

For a complete Fair schedule click here – https://www.kicks96news.com/local/neshoba-county-fair-2021-schedule?