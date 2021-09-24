The New Medical Marijuana Plan

JACKSON–Medical marijuana may yet happen in Mississippi. A new plan is being considered by the state legislature after a ballot initiative that was overwhelmingly passed by voters was thrown out by the state Supreme Court.

According to the agreement reached by some members of the state legislature, cities would have the option of opting out of having growing facilities or dispensaries. But, the residents would then have the option of asking for an election to have them anyway.

Lawmakers may ask the governor to convene a special session to vote on the plan.