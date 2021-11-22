The Possible City Improvement That May Go Right Under Your Nose

KOSCIUSKO, Miss.–Kosciusko may be looking at using federal money to improve the situation at the city’s sewage lagoon. But, there may be other improvements that you never know about because you never think about wastewater until something breaks down.

“We have a lot of plans that we’re working on with our American Rescue money,” said Mayor Tim Kyle on “Minute With the Mayor” on Breezy101. “We’re looking at raising the levees down at the lagoon that we have the problem with the odor with every year, doing some dredging there.”

Kyle said the Board of Alderman heard a presentation from MSI, the company contracted by the city to handle maintenance of the wastewater system.

“We have a lot of these lift station that are aged, a lot of these pumps have been there for 30 years,” said Kyle.

He said MSI is doing an analysis of the pumps and the system, and at last week’s presentation to the board the company showed the board what needs updating.