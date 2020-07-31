Sales Tax Holiday Starts today

The sales tax holiday has started. The tax holiday runs all day today and tomorrow until midnight. It includes apparel and shoe items under $100 and more. Also, included this year are back to school supplies such as back packs note books, pencils and other items. Russell Baty Main Street Chamber Leake County Director said “The Mississippi Tax Free holiday is a great time to purchase school supplies, clothes and things the kids need to carry them through the school year. Especially this year when it helps families keep as much extra one as they can for uncertain times ahead.” For more information and a list of items – Tax Sale Items