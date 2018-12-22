The staff of Boswell Media reveal their favorite Christmas movies

We caught up with the staff of Boswell Media to find out what movies will be on their TV sets this holiday season….
Lora Beckham: “I really like the old animated Rudolph and Frosty movies that come on TV.”
Melissa Boswell Townsend: “There are so many to choose from, but I’d probably have to say Christmas with the Kranks.”
Phillip Palmertee: “It’s a Wonderful Life”
Josh West: “Ervin Berlin’s White Christmas is must watch during the holidays.”
Breck Riley: Recently deemed by 20th Century Fox as “the greatest Christmas story ever told,” my favorite Christmas movie is Die Hard.
Stance Bingham: “Die Hard”
Mina Mooney: “A Smokey Mountain Christmas”
Melvin Wooten: “Well I have two favorites: A Christmas Story and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”
Lisa Moore: “My favorite movie is Home Alone, but the best story is the birth of our savior.”
Is there a movie that reminds you of the magic of Christmas?
Let us know in the comments below.