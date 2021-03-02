The Vaccination Report

As of today 626,647 vaccines have been administered in Mississippi with 899,105 distributed. 4442 people have been vaccinated from Attala, 4365 people from Leake, 4957 from Neshoba, and 4001 from Winston county. Vaccines have now been distributed in multiple venues around the state. Governor Reeves said there is a plan for the state to receive 24,000 doses of the J&J one dose vaccine soon. See the vaccination map below for statewide distribution locations.

