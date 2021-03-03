The Vaccination Report

As of today 637,853 vaccines have been administered in Mississippi with 937,655 distributed. 4556 people have been vaccinated from Attala, 4495 people from Leake, 5061 from Neshoba, and 4043 from Winston county. Vaccines have now been distributed in multiple venues around the state. Governor Reeves said there is a plan for the state to receive 24,000 doses of the J&J one dose vaccine soon. See the vaccination map below for statewide distribution locations.

