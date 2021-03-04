The Vaccination Report

As of today 666,502 vaccines have been administered in Mississippi with 950,555 distributed. 4671 people have been vaccinated from Attala, 4678 people from Leake, 5129 from Neshoba, and 4068 from Winston county. Vaccines have now been distributed in multiple venues around the state. Governor Reeves said there is a plan for the state to receive 24,000 doses of the J&J one dose vaccine within the week. See the vaccination map below for statewide distribution locations.

Vaccination Against COVID-19 – Mississippi State Department of Health (ms.gov