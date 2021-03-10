The Vaccination Report

As of today 778,948 vaccines have been administered in Mississippi with 1,055,165 distributed. 5293 people have been vaccinated from Attala, 5,385 people from Leake, 5699 from Neshoba, and 4678 from Winston county. Vaccines have now been distributed in multiple venues around the state. Governor Reeves announced yesterday vaccination eligibility has now expanded to ages 50+. See the vaccination map below for statewide distribution locations.

Vaccination Against COVID-19 – Mississippi State Department of Health (ms.gov