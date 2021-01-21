The Vaccination Report

Vaccinations continue. 138,676 vaccines have been administered with 126,955 first round vaccinations and 11,721 second round vaccinations. 1040 people have been vaccinated from Attala, 796 people from Leake, 1241 from Neshoba and 1241 from Winston county.

Governor Reeves office confirmed that an additional 20,000 new vaccine appointments are now booked.

Additional frontline workers are expected to vaccinated in Leake county within the coming days.

We will keep you updated as more appointments and vaccines become available.