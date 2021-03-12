The Vaccination Report

As of today 823,691 vaccines have been administered in Mississippi with 1,080,315 distributed. 5751 people have been vaccinated from Attala, 5,781 people from Leake, 6142 from Neshoba, and 5161 from Winston county. Vaccines have now been distributed in multiple venues around the state. Governor Reeves announced yesterday vaccination eligibility has now expanded to ages 50+. See the vaccination map below for statewide distribution locations.

Vaccination Against COVID-19 – Mississippi State Department of Health (ms.gov