The Vaccination Report

As of today 885,799 vaccines have been administered in Mississippi with 1,121,195 distributed. 6130 people have been vaccinated from Attala, 6171 people from Leake, 6450 from Neshoba, and 5571 from Winston county. Vaccines have now been distributed in multiple venues around the state. Governor Reeves announced yesterday vaccination eligibility has now expanded to ages 50+. See the vaccination map below for statewide distribution locations.

Vaccination Against COVID-19 – Mississippi State Department of Health (ms.gov