The Vaccination Report

As of today 888,462 vaccines have been administered in Mississippi with 1,214,825 distributed. 6152 people have been vaccinated from Attala, 6171 people from Leake, 6464 from Neshoba, and 5576 from Winston county. Vaccines have now been distributed in multiple venues around the state. Governor Reeves announced yesterday vaccination eligibility has now expanded to ages 50+. See the vaccination map below for statewide distribution locations.

Vaccination Against COVID-19 – Mississippi State Department of Health (ms.gov