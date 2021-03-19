The Vaccination Report

As of today 933,810 vaccines have been administered in Mississippi with 1,207,705 distributed. 6467 people have been vaccinated from Attala, 6448 people from Leake, 6736 from Neshoba, and 5,811 from Winston county. Vaccines have now been distributed in multiple venues around the state. Governor Reeves announced vaccination eligibility has now expanded to ages 16+. See the vaccination map below for statewide distribution locations.

Vaccination Against COVID-19 – Mississippi State Department of Health (ms.gov