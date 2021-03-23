The Vaccination Report

Over 1,000,000 vaccines have been administered in Mississippi with 1,329,535 distributed. 6773 people have been vaccinated from Attala, 6798 people from Leake, 7066 from Neshoba, and 6171 from Winston county. Vaccines have now been distributed in multiple venues around the state. Governor Reeves announced vaccination eligibility has now expanded to ages 16+. See the vaccination map below for statewide distribution locations.

Vaccination Against COVID-19 – Mississippi State Department of Health (ms.gov