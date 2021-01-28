The Vaccination Report

204,910 vaccines have been administered in Mississippi with 184,830 first round vaccinations and 20,080 second round vaccinations. 1367 people have been vaccinated from Attala, 1355 people from Leake, 1641 from Neshoba and 1251 from Winston county. Overall 451,900 vaccines have been received and distributed throughout Mississippi as of today.

Vaccines are available in our region at the Neshoba County Coliseum throughout the week if you have an appointment.

According to the MSDH 37,000 additional vaccines are expected within the next week. Watch for availability and updates.