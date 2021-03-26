The Vaccination Report

Over 1,114,391 vaccines have been administered in Mississippi with 1,351,675 distributed. 7282 people have been vaccinated from Attala, 7233 people from Leake, 7568 from Neshoba, and 6625 from Winston county. Vaccines have now been distributed in multiple venues around the state. Governor Reeves announced vaccination eligibility has now expanded to ages 16+. See the vaccination map below for statewide distribution locations.

Vaccination Against COVID-19 – Mississippi State Department of Health (ms.gov