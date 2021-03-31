The Vaccination Report

1,202,750 vaccines have been administered in Mississippi with 1,461,795 distributed. 7678 people have been vaccinated from Attala, 7642 people from Leake, 7953 from Neshoba, and 6991 from Winston county. Vaccines have now been distributed in multiple venues around the state. Governor Reeves announced vaccination eligibility has now expanded to ages 16 and over. Vaccines will be distributed in multiple locations in our region this week including the Neshoba Coliseum today, Thursday and Friday. See the vaccination map below for statewide distribution locations.

Vaccination Against COVID-19 – Mississippi State Department of Health (ms.gov