The Vaccination Report

1,315,155 vaccines have been administered in Mississippi with 1,532,345 distributed. 8254 people have been vaccinated from Attala, 8771 people from Leake, 8582 from Neshoba, and 7629 from Winston county. Vaccines have now been distributed in multiple venues around the state. Governor Reeves announced vaccination eligibility has now expanded to ages 16 and over. Vaccines will be distributed in multiple locations in our region this week including the Neshoba Coliseum today, Thursday and Friday. See the vaccination map below for statewide distribution locations.

